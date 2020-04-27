Light rain is expected, at times, across parts of the region today into this evening. The showers are ahead of another widespread and more significant rainfall event later tomorrow into Thursday to close out the month.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 63 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Rain before 8 p.m., then showers likely after 8 p.m. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface visible.