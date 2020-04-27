Conditions should dry out later today into tomorrow ahead of another round of rain arriving midweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
Temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface visible.