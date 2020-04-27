Conditions should dry out later today into tomorrow ahead of another round of rain arriving midweek.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Report

Temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

