Cool and unsettled weather will remain in place through the weekend. The steadiest periods of precipitation will occur early this morning and again tomorrow night into Sunday. Otherwise precipitation should be light and intermittent. Enough cold air could return Sunday night into Monday for the rain to change to some wet snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 58 degrees. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface visible.