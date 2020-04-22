Wet unsettled conditions will return. Two separate storm systems will bring soaking rainfall this afternoon into Friday morning again Saturday into Sunday. Below average temperatures will continue into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 2 p.m., then rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 58 percent. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 44 degrees. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s surface visible.