Unseasonably cold air will be in place today. The weather will become more unsettled as the week continues with periods of rain and below average temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 13 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Scattered rain showers before 2 a.m., then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moon: New moon.