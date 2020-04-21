Gusty showers, mixed at times with frozen precipitation, will accompany a cold front moving through the region today. The front will be followed by a push of unseasonably cold air through the middle of the week. Late in the week and the weekend will be unsettled with periods of rain and below average temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Fair, then rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then snow showers likely after 2 p.m. High near 50 degrees. West wind 10 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Snow showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after 8 p.m.. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface visible.