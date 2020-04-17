A low pressure system will sweep through the region today bringing the chance for snow and some mixed precipitation. A pair of cold fronts will move through the region on Sunday and again Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 45 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Low around 32 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface visible.