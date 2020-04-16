A weak system will move through the state today bringing the chance for some snow and mixed precipitation. Another system will move through the region tomorrow and over the weekend increasing the likelihood of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 42 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain before 1 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then snow likely after 3 a.m. Low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 7:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s surface visible.