AUSTIN — This weekend Sinnemahoning State Park is offering an opportunity to cool off and learn about water quality, along with the opportunity to better understand native snakes and the habitat of the eastern timber rattlesnake.
Float and learn on the First Fork will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the program. Participants can relax on an inner tube while learning about water quality and watersheds. Inner tubes and life vests will be provided. Parents will need to assist younger children. The session has a limit of 10 people. Those participating must bring a face mask.
“Snakes: Myths and Facts,” will be presented Saturday, Aug. 1, 8-9 p.m. The program will debunk common myths and participants will learn interesting facts about native Pennsylvania snakes. An interactive campground talk will be followed by a 21-minute video, “A Snakes Tale”. All ages are welcome. The program is limited to 25 people. Participants are required to wear face masks. The program will be cancelled in the event of rain. Those participating are asked to meet at the campground’s amphitheater.
A nature walk to a rattlesnake habitat will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, from 9-10:15 a.m. Participants will take a short walk to discover the habitat needs of eastern timber rattlesnakes and hopefully catch a glimpse of one along the way. The hike will be approximately 1-1 ¼ mile over fairly level terrain but may be muddy in spots. For better viewing, participants should bring their own binoculars. Face masks are required for participants. The walk has a limit of 15 people. Dogs are not permitted. Participants should meet at the dam overlook parking lot
All participants must wear a face covering while attending programs.