Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.