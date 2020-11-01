Clearfield County voters will be making their selections for various state and federal offices in the 2020 General Election tomorrow.
They include: Presidential Electors, vote for the candidates of one party for president and vice president: Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat; incumbent Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican; and Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy Spike Cohen, Liberatarian.
Pennsylvania Attorney General, vote for one: incumbent Josh Shapiro, D; Heather Heidelbaugh, R; Daniel Wassmer, L; and Richard L. Weiss, Green Party.
Pennsylvania Auditor General, vote for one: Nina Ahmad, D; Timothy DeFoor, R; Jennifer Moore, L; and Olivia Faison, GP.
Pennsylvania State Treasurer, vote for one, Joe Torsella, D; Stacy L. Garrity, R; Joe Soloski, L; and Timothy Runkle, GP;
Pennsylvania Representative for the 73rd District, vote for one, incumbent Tommy Sankey, R.
Pennsylvania Representative in the 75th District, vote for one, Ryan Grimm, D; and Mike Armanini, R.
Pennsylvania Senator in the General Assembly’s 25th District, vote for one, Margie Brown, D; and Cris Dush, R
Pennsylvania Senator in the General Assembly’s 35th District, vote for one, Shaun Dougherty, D; and incumbent Wayne Langerholc Jr., R.
U.S. Representative in Congress’ 15th District, vote for one, Robert Williams, D; and incumbent, Glenn GT Thompson, R.