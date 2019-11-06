Voter turnout was about average for the 2019 Municipal Election in Clearfield County yesterday.
Of 44,286 total registered voters in the county, less than 17,000 appeared at the 70 voter precincts to cast their ballot. That is about 38 percent of voters.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said the turnout was about average for this cycle. Turnout in the spring was 21 percent. She also said there was also nothing out of the ordinary at the polls.
In Hyde, there were 343 voters casting their ballots by 1 p.m. Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. and his oppponent Ryan Sayers, as well as Commissioner John Sobel, a representative for commissioner candidate Dave Glass, and Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder were all present at the Hyde precinct around that time conducting last minute campaigns.
At 4 p.m., the number of residents casting ballots in Curwensville Borough was 348 of the 1,286 borough residents registered to vote.
“We thought that is a good number for a municipal election,” said Majority Inspector Van Johnson.
In adjacent Pike Township at 3:45 p.m., 372 residents had voted of the more than 1,400 registered to vote.
Morris Township’s second precinct had 87 voters as of 1:15 p.m. today. During last November’s election, the precinct had 326 voters.
At the Bigler Township Municipal Building in Madera, not only is the entire township voting there, but also folks residing in nearby Glen Hope Borough. Judge of Elections Catherine Klinger said as of 2 p.m., the township had 143 voters and 21 voters for Glen Hope Borough.
“It’s been pretty steady almost all day,” Klinger said. “It’ll get worse around 3:30 p.m. But everything’s been pretty uneventful today.”
Klinger said this is her first year as Judge of Elections but has volunteered with the township on election day for about 10 years. She stated the amount of voters seemed to be on par with previous years, mentioning if anything there’s a bit more of a turnout due to a supervisor position being up for grabs.
Bigler Township Supervisor Philbert Myers said he thought turnout was lower than normal, and attributed it to the dreary weather.
“I hope (the turnout) gets better,” Myers said. “I think the rain had something to do with it, keeping the older folks inside.” Myers said the precinct there usually sees a higher volume than what he had observed yesterday.
“I’m hoping for at least 400 voters by the time the polls close,” Myers said.
Graham reminded citizens that the write-in vote totals will not be available for about two more weeks. The election will not be certified and declared official until after that time.