Volunteers are needed to assist the Salvation Army Clearfield Corps with its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Captain Laurie Greenfield said the 2020 drive will kick off next week and currently she has commitments from only a handful of people willing to serve as bell ringers. “More are needed,” Capt. Greenfield said.
For details about the dates and times volunteers are needed and qualifications to participate, contact the Salvation Army Clearfield Corps at 765-4981.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign supports families and individuals in need assistance for food and utilities; clothing and other basic needs; and youth and adult programs.