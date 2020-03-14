Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is expanding Visit Clearfield County’s presence.
At Tuesday’s meeting, CCRTA approved renting office space at 2 W. Long Ave., DuBois, from North Central Pennsylvania Launchbox Powered by Penn State University, DuBois Campus, after Director Josiah Jones asked about increasing Visit Clearfield County’s availability in the DuBois area.
The cost to rent the space is $500 per year.
The Launchbox’s purpose is supporting manufacturing competitiveness and workforce needs, growing and attracting talented innovators and entrepreneurs, and creating new high-knowledge, high-technology businesses in the region according to information on its website.
Jones said the office would be staffed one day per week and he or Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo would take turns occupying the space.
“I believe it’s a great opportunity for us,” Jones said. “People come off the Interstate and this is another spot where Visit Clearfield County will be available.”
Jones said he believed the partnership between the Launchbox and VCC could only benefit both organizations.
Several board members said they would also be willing to staff the office noting various events such as during the Clearfield County Fair when both Jones and Swales-Vitullo are attending.
Board member Susan Reed told Jones it is important to visitors find the office open consistently on the same day each week. “You need to be very firm about it,” she said.