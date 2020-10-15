Visit Clearfield County is preparing to roll out its Lumber Jack hamburger trail. Building off the success of its wine tasting trail that launched July 1, VCC wanted to offer families an opportunity for a similar experience.
The hamburger trail planned by VCC’s Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo, will open Nov. 1. Swales-Vitullo said the trail will showcase the area’s unique and varied businesses, timber and agricultural heritage and related tourist attractions such as the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
“We have had such a great response to the wine tasting trail and we wanted to have something that anyone could do. We are encouraging everyone who wants to participate to log onto Visit Clearfield County’s Facebook where there are live videos with each of the participants talking about their restaurants and their burgers,” she said. Some of the participating restaurants have special Lumber Jack burgers, Swales-Vitullo said.
There is no time limit to complete the trail. Passports are available at VCC’s office, 208 Plaza Dr., or any of the participating restaurants.
Participants include: Applewood BBQ & Grill, Penfield; Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield; Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Clearfield; DuBois Diner, DuBois; Fun Central, Clearfield; Gio’s BBQ, Woodland; Houtzdale’s The Remedy, Houtzdale; Legend’s Sports Bar, Clearfield; Over The Mountain, Rockton; Tannery Bar & Grill, DuBois; Toasted Monkey, Hyde, The After Dark, Clearfield and We Are Inn, Philipsburg.
There is no charge to participate in the tasting trail and those who get 11 of the 13 spaces on the corresponding passport marked can send it in or drop it off to VCC’s office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield. They will receive a free t-shirt. Swales-Vitullo said participants must only eat at 11 of the 13 participating restaurants because two of them require diners to be age 21 or older.
Recently local chainsaw Carver Knotty Ray of Bigler created a wooden lumberjack statute to serve as the mascot for both the hamburger and the wine tasting trail. It has received a home outside of VCC’s office and those taking up either challenge are invited to showcase the experience that includes taking a photograph with the mascot.