Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority has released its newest publication ‘Elk Viewing in Clearfield County.’
It is available locally at places that provide home to racks housing CCRTA’s brochures and publications.
Visit Clearfield County’s Director Josiah Jones said the brochure has been a couple of years in the making.
“In 2018 I started thinking about this. The elk (in Elk County) are one of the best attractions. I was unsure whether we could actually see elk here in Clearfield County, but it turns out we can,” Jones told The Progress.
He said a number of people stay overnight or stop to dine when they are on their way to Elk County to Benezette to the Visitor’s Center.
“We are partners with the Visitor’s Center. Many people stay here when they visit there,” Jones said. He said during spring and fall months, the amount of people lodging in Clearfield County has made a large impact on the number of hotel stays.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic brought requests for other elk viewing locations from visitors who did not want to be in large crowds.
“People told us they didn’t want to go there because it is too congested and accommodations are too hard to come by. That gave us an idea to create a guide.”
Before Jones put together the guide, he did some research to ensure elk are at home in Clearfield County. He said a decent-size herd of approximately 400 bulls and cows are at home in northeast Clearfield County.
“We have sightings right here in the county and the elk are very easy to view,” Jones said.
According to information in the brochure, over the previous two decades, the state’s Game Commission and Department of Natural Resources along with the Keystone Elk Alliance and other preservation groups have put forth a great effort to conserve the large animals and protect them and their habitats.
Jones said he believes the brochure will help encourage visitors to stay in Clearfield County to see the elk.
“Food and lodging businesses can only benefit from this. I think the best is yet to come, once the idea gains steam. I think it can also help the local municipalities. We had one township reach out to VCC about the condition of their roads. I think this could possibly help them secure some funds for road repairs.”
The brochure offers a map, driving directions to Keewaydin, Karthaus and Goshen — locations where elk are fairly prevalent — along with suggestions for where to see the animals, and lodging and dining in Clearfield County.
He said the area is also known for its recreation trails.
“There are a number of excellent hiking opportunities in the Quehanna Wilds.”
For information. contact VCC through its website, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.