Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Director Josiah Jones wanted to offer visitors to Visit Clearfield County’s Facebook and Instagram pages a new perspective on Clearfield County.
He recently offered a Clearfield pre-teen and a blog writer opportunities to post their own photos and thoughts about the county’s attractions.
Jones said he got the idea for a “social media takeover” at a training. “I go to different trainings outside of the area and destination marketers share ideas. One idea that was presented was to have an influencer take over the social media. I liked the idea and thought we should try implementing that,” he explained.
He said he found some photographs by 12-year-old Ava Kane interesting, stating they showed a some aspects of the county that hadn’t been presented before.
“Her mother and I are friends and she shared some ideas for social distancing activities that could be done in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jones said. “I asked whether Ava might be interested in taking over our social meeting.”
Kane, a seventh grade student at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, said she has a compromised immune system because of asthma. She, her mother and their family’s new puppy began walking and hiking during the months school was closed because of the pandemic because they could practice social distancing and the activity was healthy.
While they were walking and hiking, Kane said she used her cell phone to take pictures of the insects, flowers, rocks and other interesting flora and fauna the two found.
Kane said she was very “excited” to share. Jones said she has posted on VCC’s social media three weekends using ideas gleaned from VCC’s visitors guide.
“The visitor’s guide is Clearfield County’s main and best marketing source. I asked her to review it and come up with a plan,” Jones said.
Kane said she visited Doolittle’s where she captured images of the dinosaur and train exhibits. She also traveled to Rockton Mountain where she recorded images of the mountain and men made from various sizes of stones. Another county attraction, she dropped in on was Mosquito Creek where she said she wanted to show the fishing spots.
“I wanted to show things that people can do for free while they are socially distancing. There is lots to do here in Clearfield County,” Kane said.
She also has plans to visit Parker Dam, Curwensville Lake and Bilger’s Rocks. “These are places I really haven’t visited before,” she said.
“Seeing what is available here through a 12-year-old’s eyes is a great opportunity,” Jones said.
Jones said Kane’s posts were so well received, he decided to give a travel blogger, Jody Arneson of Baltimore who shares her adventures on MidAtlanticDayTrips.com, a similar opportunity.
Arneson visited Clearfield County this week and posted a number her findings from numerous attractions throughout the county — including elk viewing at Karthaus, Bilger’s Rocks, Rails to Trails recreation path at Houtzdale and Clearfield County’s geocaching trails. She told The Progress she was anxious to try geocaching.
“Clearfield County has five trails and I thought that would give me a great opportunity to try geocaching and see whether I liked it,” Arneson said.
Arneson — who has visited Clearfield County on several occasions — said she finds the area very scenic and said there are many things to do here and a number of them are free.