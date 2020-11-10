CURWENSVILLE –A Curwensville veteran, who served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, recently made an unselfish gesture of goodwill to help his fellow comrades.
Earlier this year, John Crance donated his $1,200 economic stimulus payment to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home to provide beneficial items for its residents.
Crance said he originally had plans to use his stimulus funds to sponsor a dinner for veterans but because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions he was unable to find any organizations that could assist him with carrying it out.
He reported learning about the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home and the care it provides to its residents. He said the home donates 100 percent of donations it receives to its veteran’s welfare fund. The fund is dedicated to the care and wellbeing of the home’s residents. “It’s a worthwhile cause. Donations help the veterans directly. I like that. I like to see where my money is going and when I donate it to that fund it all goes 100 percent to the veterans,” he explained.
Crance said he also donated clothing to the home, noting he likes to look for sales on warm comfortable clothing, socks, pajamas and other apparel and items the residents can use. He said he purchases items and donates them to the home –a mission he plans to continue.
Crance grew up in New York and joined the Air Force in 1968 when he graduated from high school told The Progress he was motivated to give back in hopes of returning some of what the military has given to him.
During the war, while he was stationed at Da Nang, Vietnam, Crance said he was exposed to Agent Orange which he believes may have contributed a number of health issues he has experienced, including cancer. Crance said he received excellent benefits medical care from the military. “ I have had a great response from Veterans Affairs. They have taken very good care of me and my medical issues. There is no way I could ever pay them back,” he explained.
While he was serving he visited a medical facility on an Air Force base and was dismayed at the conditions he found there. He told The Progress he then made it his goal to do what he could for other veterans.
After he was discharged, Crance began working for a brick manufacturer in Virginia. He became the company’s controller in 1991 and transferred to Brookville to work in one of its plants. After the company downsized several years later, Crance decided he liked the area and wanted to stay. He found a home in Curwensville and a job with the Clearfield County Probation Department. He later transferred to a job with the Clearfield County Children and Youth Services Department.