Building off a successful, well-attended inaugural event in June, Visit Clearfield County in partnership with the Clearfield County Fair Board plans to host a chainsaw carving festival in 2021.
At Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, Director Josiah Jones reported a four-day event will be held the week of May 23 at the Clearfield Driving Park. A food truck court and craft fair will be held Thursday and Friday and chainsaw carving will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Jones told the board he had spoken with several of the chainsaw carvers who participated in VCC’s carvers experience in June about hosting another event next year. “The carvers said that weekend is open and there are no other local chainsaw carving festivals. I spoke with fair board about partnering. The fair board approved the event and we are going to work on it together.”
VCC hosted a two-day event in June with four carvers demonstrating their crafts and several food trucks provided refreshments. Proceeds from an auction, held the close of the event, benefited the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation
Jones said, prior to the launch of the event in June, he was unsure why there are no organized chainsaw carving festivals in Clearfield County since the concept is such a good fit for the county’s demographic.