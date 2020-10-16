CHAINSAW CARVING EVENT
Buy Now

Visit Clearfield County sponsored a Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers event in June. Visitors enjoyed demonstrations of chainsaw carving, a variety of festival treats provided by various food trucks and a auction of items created by the carvers. VCC will partner with the Clearfield County Fair Board to host an expanded festival in May 2021.

 Dianne Byers

Building off a successful, well-attended inaugural event in June, Visit Clearfield County in partnership with the Clearfield County Fair Board plans to host a chainsaw carving festival in 2021.

At Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, Director Josiah Jones reported a four-day event will be held the week of May 23 at the Clearfield Driving Park. A food truck court and craft fair will be held Thursday and Friday and chainsaw carving will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Jones told the board he had spoken with several of the chainsaw carvers who participated in VCC’s carvers experience in June about hosting another event next year. “The carvers said that weekend is open and there are no other local chainsaw carving festivals. I spoke with fair board about partnering. The fair board approved the event and we are going to work on it together.”

VCC hosted a two-day event in June with four carvers demonstrating their crafts and several food trucks provided refreshments. Proceeds from an auction, held the close of the event, benefited the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation

Jones said, prior to the launch of the event in June, he was unsure why there are no organized chainsaw carving festivals in Clearfield County since the concept is such a good fit for the county’s demographic.

Tags