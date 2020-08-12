CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council noted a recent uptick in vandalism incidents at Irvin Park.
Council President Sara Curulla earlier this week reported one of the park’s picnic tables was found after it was dumped into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
“Today (council) had disturbing news. A member of the borough crew went to the park to clean and found a picnic table in the river,” Curulla said.
Curulla reported incidents of deliberate destruction at the park are rising, including finding beer cans in numerous locations within the park’s perimeters.
“People know they shouldn’t do that,” Curulla added. “There’s been a lot of damage at Irvin Park over the last few weeks. It’s a shame because the borough works hard to maintain the park for residents to use.”
Councilman Dave Donahue suggested the borough look into placing security cameras at the park.
“That’s the only way you will catch them,” he stated. Council did not take any action on purchasing security cameras.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley also reported there was a recent incident where the gate was dismantled and the lock broken. She said the borough’s police department is aware of the person’s identity and plan to file charges.
Curulla asked Mayor John Adams to request the department increase the number of patrols at the park in an effort to curb vandalism.