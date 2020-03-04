COALPORT — Although Coalport Borough Council President Barby Trent was hopeful, council still has a vacant seat.
At the Feb. 3 meeting, council tabled filling one of two vacant seats because one of the two residents who expressed interest was unable to be present. The other resident who submitted a letter of interest was former council member the Rev. Gerald Spaid.
Last night, Spaid asked Trent whether the borough had notified the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas that both council and the borough’s vacancy board had also been unsuccessful in locating residents who are willing to serve.
Trent said that had not been done yet but would be soon.
“Both the vacancy chair and I had several people we thought were interested; however, when we returned their telephone calls they had changed their minds,” Trent said.
Trent said she had also spoken Monday with Mayor Margaret Maddalena, who was unable to be present at Monday’s meeting. Maddalena said she also contacted several residents she believed could be interested in serving.
“They have not gotten back to her,” Trent said.
At the Feb. 3 meeting, Trent said the borough received an order from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas noting council had been reduced to five members as of Jan. 1.
“This is Feb. 3, which means council had 30 days to fill this and then 15 days for the vacancy board chairman to step in and help council appoint someone.”
At the February meeting, council appointed LaDawn Yingling to serve in one of the two vacant seats. Yingling will serve until Dec. 31, 2021 and would be eligible to run for the position in the 2021 primary.