CURWENSVILLE — A owner of multiple properties in Curwensville Borough will be fined because he didn’t follow through with the borough’s vacant property review board’s mandate.
At its meeting Dec. 8, the committee authorized fining the owner for 30 days and starting the clock for 120 days. If the owner fails to provide the requested documents at the end of that period, the committee will recommend to council it vote to approve having all the properties demolished
At its November meeting, the committee voted unanimously to require owner Matt Rowles to enter into a notarized agreement of sale for properties on Bloomington Avenue, Center Street and Thompson Street or submit a detailed plan of action along with an agreement with a contractor for remediation of those properties.
Those properties have a number of issues that currently render them uninhabitable, although the borough’s code enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said he believes they can be repaired.
Rowles attended the meeting. He provided the committee with cost estimates for each property, but no indication of the repairs each amount would cover.
“We asked for a detailed plan. Code Enforcement Officer Carfley provided the committee with a list of violations that were also provided to you. These blanket amounts do not state what repairs they will cover,” Chairman Hildred Rowles said, adding, “The information requested is not there in black and white. The committee needs to know everything the amount will cover. You had 30 days to complete the plan and get the numbers together or provide a bill of sale for the properties.”
Member Keith Simcox said he believed Rowles had sufficient time to gather the information and made a motion to fine him $50 per day, per property for up 30 days or whenever Rowles produces the requested documents in the format the committee asked for.
“This will still give him the option to do what he wants to do, but will hold his feet to the fire,” Simcox said.
Member Bernie Carfley agreed. “He has had his chance.”
After 30 days, a complaint will be filed with the district magisterial court for further action, Carfley said.
In other business, member Terri Bracken reported the borough’s solicitor has been contacted about creating a conservancy for properties where the structures will be demolished on Windy Hill Road and Second Avenue if the owners fail to contact the borough by Wednesday, Dec. 16.