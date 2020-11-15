CURWENSVILLE — Students at Curwensville Area School District are moving to remote learning beginning today.
Superintendent Ron Matchock confirmed to The Progress in a recent interview that both the Curwensville Area Elementary and Jr./Sr. High schools will use the virtual learning system in the district’s health and safety plan the week of Nov. 16 because of the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the school district has forced it to be shuttered to in-person instruction.
“Curwensville Area School District will be shifting to remote learning all of this week. The district is tentatively scheduled to resume face-to-face instruction Monday, Nov. 23,” Matchock said.
The week of Oct. 26, Curwensville Area Elementary School closed because it had two positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
At that time, Matchock said, “The state departments of Health and Education each recommend a three-to-five day school closing when there are two to four positive cases in the same building during a 14-day period.”
Curwensville’s marching band camp came to abrupt halt in August after one of its musicians had a presumed positive case of COVID-19 and the district suggested all band members follow state Department of Health guidelines by self-quarantining.