Upper 90 Chiropractic recently opened for business in the area by a Clearfield native.
Dr. Corey Bookhamer, D.C. specializes in upper cervical work and active muscle release in addition to offering chiropractic care, sports rehabilitation and extremity adjusting.
Bookhamer, a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic, explained why his office stands out from others.
“We are different in this office in that we work with the upper neck and cervical area of the spine.” He said he uses the Blair Upper Cervical Technique — a specific system of analyzing and adjusting the upper cervical vertebrae of the spinal column.
Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, noon to 5 p.m. The office is currently closed on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Bookhamer said.
A grand opening is planned for office to be held in December or January.
The business is located at 212 S. Second St., Clearfield. The office manager is Marlie Olson. The telephone number is 765-2364. The office’s email address is upper90chiro@gmail.com. The business has a Facebook page, and its website is expected to be completed soon.