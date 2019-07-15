Today
AA, Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, 8 p.m. Call 1-800-400-2346 for 24-hour hotline.
Tuesday
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield County Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Contact information, 290-8476.
Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Clearfield Rotary Club meeting, noon, Moena’s private room.
Clearfield Rotary Club, Moena private room, noon. New members welcome. For more information, call Nancy Pinto at 765-1618.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
TOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center.
For more information, call 236-2885.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Friday
AA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Saturday
Benefit breakfast for Butch Auber, 7-10 a.m., Masonic Lodge No. 515, intersection of Lingle and Coal streets, Osceola Mills, Cost is adults, $7, and children, $3. Proceeds benefit Auber’s medical expenses.
Blueberry festival and farmer’s market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blue Kow parking lot, Curwensville.
AA, 8 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Sunday
Baskets and More benefit raffle, 2-4 p.m., St. Timothy Church social hall, Curwensville. Doors open at 1 p.m., $20 donation includes 25 bidding tickets and light snacks. Kitchen will be open. For tickets call 577-0577. Tickets also available at the door.
Summer hours for Philipsburg’s three historic sites: the Old Union Church (Mud Church) on East Presqueisle Street, the John Henry Simler House at the corner of Laurel and Second Streets, and the Philipsburg Historical Museum at 206 N. Front St. (Moshannon building, room 316) will be Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The Historical Museum will also be open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
