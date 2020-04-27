Thursday
Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors of Clearfield will be handing out 150 free bag lunches to any child or adult wanting one on Thursday, April 30, starting at noon in front of the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park. Participants are asked to enter from Nichols Street.
Friday
Columbia Fire Company of Osceola Mills fish dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $11 per person. Choices of baked or fried fish, potato, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and vegetable with coleslaw, dinner roll, side salad and dessert. Meals are takeout only at the drive through. Delivery is also available by calling the fire station at 339-5046, extension No. 0.
Sunday
Glen Hope Fire Co. roast beef dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners will be available to take-out only. Diners can drive through and be served in their vehicle. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, applesauce, roll and dessert.
