BROOKVILLE — Both drivers involved in a two vehicle accident were life-flighted Saturday night from Brookville.
The accident took place on Route 28 just outside Brookville, going toward Summerville. One vehicle stopped entirely off the roadway, coming to rest on the outside of the guard rails. The second vehicle stopped moving on the opposite side of the road, its engine and transmission knocked out of the vehicle by the force of the impact.
Brookville Volunteer Fire Department sent units to the Brookville Hospital to help set up a secondary landing site for Life Flight helicopters.
Pennsylvania State Police closed the road as they waited for accident site reconstruction officers to arrive. The scene remained closed to traffic until the reconstruction was completed.