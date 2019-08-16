Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority discussed members’ terms at Wednesday’s meeting.
The stints of four board members expire at the close of 2019. Members Terri Cunkle and John Sughrue have indicated they will not request reappointment to the board. Chairwoman Susan Williams and Bonnie Robinson-Harper said Wednesday they would request the Clearfield County Commissioners appoint them for subsequent terms beginning in 2020.
Commissioner John Sobel, who is a member of the CCRTA, said the commissioners will advertise to fill the two vacant seats later this year.
The other members of the board are David King, Van Johnson, Rusty McCleary, Susan Reed and Sobel.