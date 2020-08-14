Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, is hoping to help harried parents by providing a safe place for their elementary-aged children whose upcoming school year schedules have been modified because of COVID-19.
The church is launching “Trinity Kin-dom.” The name was chosen based on the hopes of the church building a family-like relationship with each participant.
Church Pastor T.J. McCabe told The Progress educational plans for local schools have been changing rapidly based on advice from federal and state agencies and many parents — especially those who are working — are struggling to find balance between their need to support their families and having their children cared for while making sure educational requirements are fulfilled.
Pastor McCabe said a key component to the program is students would be kept on track with their lessons to fulfill school requirements. There will also be art projects, music, recreation and other activities. WiFi connections will be provided for students who have school-provided laptops. Pastor McCabe said he plans to offer a daily lesson to program participants.
Students will be provided with a work space in a clean facility that will receive daily cleanings and sanitizing in accordance to state Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommendations. Participants will be required to comply with the latest COVID-19 requirements. Temperature checks will be conducted each morning and parents will sign a form stating their child has no symptoms or illness.
Trinity Kin-dom would provide care and safe space for students in first through sixth grades, while supporting student’s academic needs during Clearfield Area School District’s phased 2020-21 school year opening. Pastor McCabe said the church is committed to offering the program for three weeks. The program will then be reevaluated and possibly continued if there is still a need for it. Decisions would be based on the school district’s current educational plans and pandemic conditions in the community, he said.
“That doesn’t mean this is only going to be a three week program, but we will review and see how it feels to go beyond that time. We will examine the program and talk with parents about how it is working for them,” Pastor McCabe said.
The program is also currently seeking retired teachers with clearances who are willing to serve as program staff. He said they would be paid $110 per day.
Class sizes would be small, he said. Up to 45 students could participate daily and because Clearfield plans to alternate groups of students for face-to-face instruction, as many as 90 are able to register for the program, dependent on whether the church gets enough staff. Program participants would be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Drop-offs would begin at 8 a.m. with the daily program getting underway at 8:30 a.m. Pickups could begin at 3:30 p.m. and would be over by 4 p.m. Participants would bring their own lunches. The cost is $25 per day, per student. Pastor McCabe said the church has received some generous donations to help support the program and some scholarships will be available. Families that are interested in scholarships should contact the church.
“Many families and people began to look to the return of the school year in hopes that we would be back to normal by now. Unfortunately, we aren’t and it seems the end isn’t in sight,” Pastor McCabe said. “The Clearfield Area School District has laid out a plan to return to school where students will go to school every other day. While things are always subject to change, this announcement may leave families scrambling for a solution for how to balance their careers, families and their children’s education. That stress will have lasting impacts on our community and working together we believe we can help make a difference.”
For additional information or to register for the program contact the church at 765-9222. Information and links to registration forms is available on the church’s Facebook page.