COALPORT — Local ghouls and goblins will not be parading in Coalport this year — but they can go door-to-door for goodies.
At Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting, council heard the Coalport Business and Professional Women recently canceled the 2020 Halloween parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but council approved trick-or-treating in the borough for the younger set.
“Trick-or-treat was normally done on the same day as the BPW’s Halloween parade, but they are not having a parade this year,” President Barby Trent said, adding, she has received some input from parents who suggested the event to be scheduled for Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. since Halloween falls on a Saturday.
Councilman Robert Lee said he was in support of Oct. 31.
“That makes the most sense,” Lee noted.
Trent told council she tried to inquire with surrounding municipalities whether they were having trick-or-treat and the dates the event would take place, but only heard from Reade Township in Cambria County. Reade Towship is holding trick-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling said she was not in favor of having trick-or-treating on Sunday.
“There are lots of things going on with the local churches that day,” she said.
Council approved scheduling trick-or-treat for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.
“Participation is at parental discretion and up to individual families. Residents who want to hand out treats should turn on their porch lights,” Trent said.