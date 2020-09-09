HARRISBURG — The tri-county region of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties reported no additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
But neighboring Centre County reported 184 additional cases — the most of which are being reported at the Pennsylvania State University.
Blair County reported six new cases, and Cambria reported five.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 504) cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria —509 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 870 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 265 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 65 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 100 cases and 2 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 931 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesdy, bringing the statewide total to 141,290. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8 is 145,946 with 5,564 positive cases. There were 18,127 test results reported to the department through Sept. 8. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,805 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 14 new deaths reported.