The Salvation Army of Clearfield is currently in the midst of preparing for its annual Treasures for Children program — with two local businesses assisting in the effort.
The annual program provides gifts to children from infants to age 12 who registered in November to participate.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there are only two businesses where Christmas trees decorated with tags containing children’s seasonal wishes are located. Both of those are Clearfield businesses. They are located at Carns Equipment, 14357 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy., and Walmart, 100 Supercenter Dr.
Brooke Watson, head of dealer development for Carns Equipment, said her store is participating in the program for the first time and staff is very excited about the opportunity to assist with brightening the holiday for local less-fortunate children.
She said she has been advertising the availability of the tree at Carns on the store’s social media. Each of the trees located in the store’s lobby is decorated with tags that include information about the children making the wishes, including whether they are a boy or girl, their age, size of clothing worn and a few of their interests.
Those who want to fulfill wishes may grant wishes for all of the items requested on a tag, or just purchase one of the items a child asks for.
“Our company is keeping a watchful eye and we have people here who are willing to step in and beef things up if need be. Our company has a goal to help 100 kids,” Watson said.
“The response has been really good. We went live with this the first week of November and we will keep up the push until Dec. 3,” Watson said. The deadline to have donated items to the Salvation Army is Dec. 4.
Salvation Army Children’s Director Linda Swatsworth reported while the amount of requests to participate in the 2020 Treasures for Children has not gone up, the number of locations where trees are able to be placed has decreased. She said the program typically serves about 200 children from approximately 125 families.
“A lot of businesses where we have had trees in previous years have called up and requested tags. Many of those employees have participated in the program other years, but this year because we have not been able to put trees in businesses, employees have really stepped up,” Swatsworth said.
She said anyone can participate in helping to fulfill wishes. She said cash donations for the program are welcome and may be mailed to the Salvation Army at 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830. Other items that are always needed for the program include clothing, blankets and toys. Those who want more specific details about wishes may call the Salvation Army at 765-4981
She said when the items are returned to the Salvation Army on Dec. 4, a team of volunteers begins sorting and packing for the distribution on Dec. 17. “We have a lot of really good volunteers,” Swatsworth noted.
This year because of COVID-19, the distribution event will be held as a drive-through. Those picking up parcels will not need to leave their vehicle. They will pull up and volunteers will bring their items to their vehicle.
“Those picking up will be able to remain safely in their cars and the volunteers can stay safe,” Swatsworth said.