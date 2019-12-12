Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority reorganized at Wednesday’s luncheon meeting held at Moena Restaurant, Clearfield.
Officers were selected for 2020. Susan Williams will remain the board’s chairwoman, Susan Reed was elected vice chairwoman and Bonnie Robinson-Harper will remain secretary and treasurer.
Meetings will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the authority’s office, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield.
The dates are Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Andrew Gates of Gates & Seaman Law Offices will continue as solicitor and Catalano, Case, Catalano & Clark-Radzieta LLC, Clearfield, will remain as auditor.
The board also thanked outgoing director John Sughrue for his years of service. Sughrue and Terri Cunkle, who was absent from Wednesday’s meeting, have opted not to request additional terms. Clearfield County Commissioners will be appointing replacements for the two positions at an upcoming meeting.