Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved awarding the remaining monies in its 2020 sponsorship grant funds.
The authority budgeted $50,000 for the coming year but handed out $4,000 last month to sponsor Pittsburgh Dad’s appearance at the Groundhog Wine Festival Feb. 1 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Director Josiah Jones told members at Wednesday’s meeting, the amount of funds requested exceeded the budgeted amount. “We have well over that amount requested. The funds are available for the year but we distribute them on a first-come-first served basis,” he said.
Members approved distributing the remaining $46,000 in funds to seven of the eight organizations that submitted requests although not all received the entire amount they requested. Most of the funds requested will be used to help advertise the events.
The Red Moshannon Downriver Race was awarded $1,000. Members said participants come from many areas to participate in the race.
The Quehanna Industrial Development Authority was given $5,000 for its annual 100 Mile Yard Sale. Members again discussed visitors to the event come from all over the country.
The Small College World Series received $15,000. Last year, available hotel rooms in both DuBois and Clearfield were filled with players, their relatives and friends attending the five-day event at DuBois.
The Clearfield Elks received $5,000 for its High Country Arts and Crafts Fair. The event is well attended each year, members said.
UMI Motorsports Park received $4,000 for its annual King of the Mountain Race. Participants come from across the country to compete in the showdown.
A new event and an event that is returning after a hiatus also received funding. The Clearfield County Fair Board received $11,000 for its Cruise & Brews Food Truck and Music Fest planned for June 5-6 at the Clearfield Driving Park to help sponsor bands performing on the evening of June 6.
Central Pennsylvania Sports Show will receive $5,000 for a three-day event in March at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The DuBois Dream Team was not approved to receive the $25,000 it requested. Members said the money requested was to help offset the team’s traveling expenses and the purpose is not in keeping with the goal of bringing visitors to Clearfield County. Jones said the team also submitted a request for other grant funding.