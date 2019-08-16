Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority on Wednesday decided to scale back the distribution area of its travel planner.
Members authorized using CTM Media Group to distribute the county’s tourism information along the Interstate 70 and I-77 corridors in Ohio and West Virginia in an effort to bring visitors from those areas into the county.
Director Josiah Jones reported previously the planner was distributed as far as Michigan and Florida; however, other than Detroit, the officer has had few requests for additional information or help with planning a visit to Clearfield County.
“I recommend trying CTM one more time with closer destinations. It is one of our best marketing tools,” Jones said.
Members voted unanimously to continue the service for another year and re-examine whether they believe it has benefited the county.
Last year’s annual cost for the service was $21,500.