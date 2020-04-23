CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is looking for some concerned families, individuals and businesses to adopt trails at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Authority members on Tuesday unanimously approved instituting a program to assume cleanup and care of spurs on the park’s trail system.
Member Susan Williams said because of the severe storms and rainy and snowy weather this winter, the authority is hoping people would step up and volunteer to be responsible for maintenance of the paths. She said she has divided the system into 16 trail sections available for adoption.
Williams noted some of the paths available are longer and some less lengthy, but those that are shorter generally have terrain that is steeper and more difficult to maneuver.
“We are hoping those interested would hike the trails two to three times during the season and pick up trash and any downed limbs. They can report to the office if they see any bridges that need to be repaired, trees that have fallen or areas where there is too much trash to carry out.”
Authority members approved offering those participating in the program a free night of camping in October.
Williams suggested placing a sign noting the names of those adopting trails and installing them on the posts identifying the trails.
In an interview following the meeting, Williams and Chairman Willie Null said adopting trails is an activity that can be done during the current orders associated with slowing the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s something that can be done during the pandemic as long as participants limit their numbers and practice social distancing,” she noted.
Null said the project “is a good way to get children outdoors and appreciating nature and off their electronic devices.”
Those interesting in registering for the program can contact the authority through Curwensville Lake’s website or Facebook page.