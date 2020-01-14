Tickets are still available for the Good Samaritan Center’s tenth annual Chinese New Year Dance on Friday, Jan. 31.
The dance will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. Music will be provided The Moore Brothers of Clearfield.
Advance tickets are a donation of $20 per person. Tickets will be sold at the door for a donation of $25 per person. The donation includes dinner, served from 6-7 p.m. There will also be a cash bar, basket auction, 50/50 drawings and lottery chance.
To purchase tickets contact the Good Samaritan Center Men’s Shelter, 11 N. Front St., Clearfield or call 765-6880 or the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, 218 S. Second St., Clearfield or call 765-7567.
Proceeds from the dance will benefit the shelter which has been providing help to homeless men and local families since 1991.
Sponsors for the dance are CBT Bank, a division of Riverview Bank, Catholic Charities, a Diocese of Erie, Walmart Distribution Center No. 6027 and CNB Bank.