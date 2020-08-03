AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering three educational programs: a hands-on stream study and elk presentation on Saturday, Aug. 8, and an introductory archery program on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The Stream Study will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Participants should meet at 40 Maples Day Use Area. The program will have participants exploring the habitat of a freshwater stream and learning about the animals that live there. Nets and containers will be provided. All ages are welcome. Parents will need to assist younger children. The program is limited to 20 people or four families. Those attending should wear water shoes, dress for the water and bring a face mask.
Elk in the First Fork Valley will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, from 7:30-9 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater. Participants will take a look into the fascinating life of one of our largest, most intriguing wild animals and learn the history of elk in Pennsylvania from the early beginnings of the commonwealth to the modern day. The talk will be followed by 33-minute video. Those attending should bring a face mask.
Discover Archery will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, from 9-11 a.m. at the wildlife center. Participants can discover their inner Robin Hood using Genesis compound bows. The introductory course will be led by a certified USA Archery instructor. Participants should be age 11 to adult. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required. The program is limited to 10 people. Those attending should bring a face mask.
The program will be cancelled if there is rain. To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, limited to 25 people or fewer, and participants will follow social-distancing guidelines. Those attending programs are asked to bring a face mask. All participants must wear a face covering while attending programs.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, please visit the DCNR Calendar of Events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that require accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.