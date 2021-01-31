COALPORT — Poisonous gases from a malfunctioning furnace claimed the lives of a Coalport family Saturday morning.
Robert McClellan, 67, and his wife, Brenda McClellan, 57, and Brenda McClellan’s brother, Ronald Jasper, 68, were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday at 11:35 a.m. by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
The cause of death for all three was carbon monoxide poisoning and was accidental according to Clearfield-based state police who issued a report.
The family lived in an apartment on the upper level of a business located at 1305 Main St., Coalport. The police report said when the owner arrived Saturday morning, she found the business full of smoke. The owner immediately went to check on the family and called the fire department.
Glendale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Rydbom said the company was dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to the apartment for the report of a malfunctioning furnace.
Rydbom said the coal-burning furnace with a hopper system failed, allowing flames from the furnace’s interior to travel back into the hopper.
All three were deceased, Rydbom said.
“The initial reading from the scene showed carbon monoxide levels at more than 800 parts per million. At that level, death would have occurred within a short time,” Rydbom said.
Shaffer-Snyder said toxicology tests were conducted on all three victims. The tests were sent out Sunday to the laboratory. She said results will be back within several weeks. She said she did not find anything that lead her to believe there was any other reason for the victims’ deaths.
Rydbom said the apartment had no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to have working detectors. Three lives might have been saved in this situation. It is very important for homes to have working detectors and if it is required by the manufacturer to change the batteries according to the manufacturer’s directions,” Rydbom said. “Homeowners should get into a habit of changing the batteries on their detectors when they change the clocks for daylight savings. Homeowners should also have their furnaces cleaned regularly and properly maintained.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses: https://gofund.me/2ac4bb1a. All funds will be sent to Gibbons Funeral Home in Coalport.
Obituaries for all three victims can be found on page A5.
Glendale Vol. Fire Dept. was assisted at the scene by Irvona Ambulance Service.