KYLERTOWN — Three young men are being housed in Clearfield County Jail on $250,000 bond each after being charged with robbing, strangling and terrorizing a Walmart employee.
Ronald Pinto, 18, of Wallaceton, Jonathan Pennington Jr., 20, of Madera and Michael Young, 19, of Morrisdale, were arraigned at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office on Monday morning and charged by Lawrence Township Police with felony robbery; as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, unalwful restraint, simple assault and summary harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walmart Supercenter in Clearfield at 3:14 p.m. for a report of an individual who had threatened an employee with a knife and had taken the victim’s wallet and phone.
The victim stated that he was sent a text message from Pinto stating to meet him at CBT Bank in Curwensville. The victim got into the truck Pinto was driving and then went with him to Irwin Park where Pinto parked the vehicle near the basketball courts. Two individuals appeared from the wood line near the parking lot, and the victim attempted to escape from the truck — but Pinto prevented the victim from leaving.
Pennington entered the truck, placing the victim in the middle of the front seat, and Young was in the rear seat.
Pinto then drove the truck from Irwin Park to CBT Bank at Bridge Street in Clearfield. While on the way to the bank, around the area of Timberland Federal Credit Union, Young took a piece of rope and placed it around the victim’s neck. The victim told police the rope was so tight he was not able to breathe, and had his feet on the dash of the truck, attempting to get free of the rope. Young eventually let go of the rope as the group headed for the bank.
The victim stated that Pennington punched him in the face near the Park Avenue extension exit on the state Route 879 bypass. The victim said the group took the long way around the bank by traveling to the Wolf Run intersection with SR 879 and traveling down River Road, W. Front Street and eventually Bridge Street to get to the bank. Once at the bank, Pennington took the victim’s wallet and attempted to use the bank card to remove money from the victim’s bank account — but there was no money available because the victim had not yet been paid.
Pinto took the victim’s phone while at the bank and changed the password so that the victim could not access the phone.
Upon leaving the bank, the vicitm was hit in the leg by Pennington with the end of the rope he had around his neck as well as with a hatchet. Pinto had also burned the victim with a cigarette. After leaving the bank, the victim stated that he was taken to Walmart. Pinto had downloaded an app on the victim’s phone which would allow the victim to remove money from his paycheck early.
While at Walmart, the victim was allegedly threatened by the three assailants, stating they would “chop (him) up and place his body parts on his parents’ porch.” The victim said if he told anyone what was going on, the three assailants said they woud blindfold him, tie him up and take him out into the back woods to cut him up and throw him in the river.
On the day that this occurred, the victim said Pennington and Pinto used his bank card to purchase approximately $120 of merchandise from Walmart while Young went with the victim to the service desk to have him pull out his paycheck early.
Because the victim was an employee and was known by the staff, the employees there realized that something was wrong even though the victim did not want to tell them about the threats that he received. However, he did attempt to tell staff that he could not talk about it because his assailants were behind him.
Walmart staff took it upon themselves to pull the victim aside and behind the service desk counter and call police. Once the assailants had realized the victim had been pulled behind the counter, the three exited the store. Pennington and Young headed for the truck and Pinto was observed walking across the front of the store and back to the other side. Pinto then walked back through the store in front of the service desk to look for the victim, and then went back outside to the the truck. The truck left the parking lot before police arrival.
Police issued an all-points bulletin for the truck, and later that night the vehicle’s owner called police asking why his truck was wanted by police. The owner said he was at work all day — which was verified by police — and that he had allowed Pinto borrow his truck to get firewood.
The victim told police that over a period of two months, he has had approximately $1,200 taken from him. Pinto told the victim that he still owed him around $1,800.
As of Saturday, police said they were still receving reports that Pinto was threatening the victim, and police viewed a video taken on SnapChat by Pinto staing “I’m Ron Pinto and I’m going to kick (the victim’s) [expletive].
All three men were arraigned Monday morning in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling of Kylertown. They are all incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail as of Monday after being unable to post bail.