The third annual celebrity rabbit hopping contest was held Tuesday at the Clearfield County Fair. The event, held in the livestock sale arena, was hosted by the Clearfield County 4-H program and partners the state Rabbit Breeders Association and the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board.
Rabbit hopping is a performance sport that began in Sweden and came to the U.S. in the 1980s. It has been nationally recognized as a sport by the American Rabbit Breeder’s Association since 2013 at the National Rabbit Convention held at Harrisburg. The sport continues to gain in popularity across the nation. The largest rabbit hopping and agility event in the country is held annually at PRBA’s Convention in February, at the Lebanon Expo in Lebanon with a record of 139 entries.
Some of the best rabbit hopping handlers and their rabbits were invited to participate Tuesday at the celebrity rabbit hopping event. They include PRBA royalty Lady, Sara Forry, 6, was one of the rabbit handlers. Forry promoted rabbit commodity in the state.
After a practice demonstration run through a course of jumps by the handlers with their rabbits, the celebrities drew names pairing themselves with a handler and rabbit. The pair then worked on their winning strategy.
The competition began, with two runs through the course and celebrity hopping the rabbit by holding its leash, with the assistance of the hander. Their score was determined by the best of two runs with the least faults and the best time, was their score. Faults are determined when a rabbit or handler knocks down a jump, jump rail or goes off of course. The celebrity with the best run is the winner.
The winner was state Rep. Tommy Sankey with handler Krista Skovira and her buck, Floppy.