There was a wide variety of entries in The Progress’ annual holiday cookie contest held on Monday. There were sugar cookies, a number of fruit-flavored options and others with seasonal flavors of mocha and mint submitted for judging.
Judges had the difficult position of choosing three winners from those entered into the contest.
Taking top prize were Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies submitted by Della Wharton of Irvona.
Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon raspberry flavoring
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 1/4 cup flour
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup raspberry bits
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts, optional (pecans or walnuts)
Cream the butter, cream cheese and sugars until smooth. Add egg and raspberry flavoring; mix well. Combine the baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Add the flour mixture to the butter/cream cheese mixture and mix together. Stir in raspberry bits and white chocolate chips. Roll dough in golf ball-sized balls or use a cookie scoop. Place dough on cookie sheets. (Editor’s note: Wharton lined her baking sheets with parchment paper.)
Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 14 minutes or until cookies are beginning to puff and starting to lightly brown. The cookies won’t look done but remove the baking sheets from the oven and allow the cookies to rest on them to finish baking and cool for approximately five minutes. Remove cookies to racks to cool completely.
Wharton said she got her raspberry bits and extract from Amazon.
Second place was won by Kathy Kuhn of Clearfield with her Lemon Yum Yum Bars.
Lemon Yum Yum Bars
- 1 18.5 ounce lemon cake mix
- 1/2 cup margarine melted
- 4 eggs, divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2 21/2 cups powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the cake mix, margarine and one egg together. Spread evenly in a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and eggs. Pour over the cake mix mixture. Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Dust with powdered sugar. Cut into bars when cooled.
Third place went to Melody Korlinchak of Coalport who submitted her recipe for Sand Tarts
Sand Tarts
- 1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- Colored sugar or candy sprinkles for decorating
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together. Roll the dough very thin and cut into shapes. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 8-10 minutes on ungreased cookie sheets.
The winners were not available for comment by Food Page press time on Monday.