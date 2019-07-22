CURWENSVILLE — The golden anniversary of Curwensville Days was a pronounced triumph.
“I’d say our 50th year was a great success,” Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer said.
She reported the Miss Curwensville Days contest Monday was very encouraging with 14 young women competing for five titles. Visitors were also pleased with the fireworks show in celebration of Curwensville Days’ 50th birthday.
“R & R Fireworks of Houtzdale put on a great show. There was a very big crowd. The parking lot at Irvin Park was full. The fireworks could be seen from almost anywhere in town. The vendors also had a great night that night.”
Tozer said there was also a good-size crowd Thursday for the annual fiddler’s contest and a performance by local artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
“There was a really nice crowd that night and they really liked Heather’s impression of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.”
Although there were two evenings of rain, Wednesday and Friday, they didn’t stop festival goers or performers from putting on some much anticipated entertainment.
“The Grampian Community Band played early Wednesday during the rain. After the rains stopped, festival goers were entertained by The Sharptones. Friday, the Moore Brothers were all set up and ready to go when the rains came but the crowd hung around till the rains stopped and the band was able to start playing again.”
Saturday’s temperatures and humidity did cause the annual car show to wrap up about an hour ahead of schedule.
“We finished about an hour early because of the heat,” car show Committee Member Ken Veihdeffer said.
The parade went off without a hitch as those attending lined the streets of Curwensville to hear their favorite high school marching bands perform, wave to local personalities or catch some candy.
“I just want to thank everyone who attended the festival and came out to support us this year. I also want to thank our vendors. Some of them are staples and we also had some new ones this year. All of the vendors said they were pleased with the week, even with the two nights of rain. I would also like to thank the Curwensville Days Committee for all their help. I couldn’t do this without them, Vice President Missy Sloppy, Secretary Sandy Bowery, Treasurer Deb Bowser and Committee Members Shaina Franson and Shelia Williams.”
Anyone interested in helping with the 2020 Curwensville Days in any way should let the committee know. “We always welcome new members,” Tozer said.
The winners of Saturday’s Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade were announced by Chairman Bill Williams Jr.
They are: emergency equipment, engines, 2013 to present, Lawrence Township Fire Co., first, and Alpha Fire Co. of State College, second; engines 2005 to 2012, Clearfield Fire Co., first, and Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, second; and engines 2004 and older, Houtzdale Fire Co., first, and DuBois Fire Co. Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, second.
Tanker, Glen Hope Fire Co., first, and Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, second; rescue truck, Clearfield Fire Co., first, and Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Fire Co., second; brush truck, Mountain Top Fire Station, Sandy Ridge, first, and Sykesville Fire Co., second; ambulance or quick response unit, Elk County EMS, first, and DuSan Ambulance Service, second; and utility truck, Houtzdale Fire Co., first, and Ramey Fire Co., second.
The Curwensville Beverage Traveling Trophy, chosen by the parade judges, was presented to Alpha Fire Co. of State College. The chief’s award chosen by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville’s Chief Shawn Fye was presented to Brockway Fire Co. The long-distance trophy presented to the emergency services unit that travels the furthest was presented to Elk County EMS.
The Parade Chairman’s trophy was given to Boy Scout Pack No. 13. Williams said he chose it because the pack is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Awards given to musical groups included: musical variety, the Clearfield Shrine Club Oriental Band, first; Class A bands, Moshannon Valley High School, first, and Philipsburg-Osceola High School, second; and Class AA bands, Clearfield Area High School, first, and West Branch High School, second.
Best appearing majorettes award, best appearing silks award and best appearing drum major or majorette award were presented to Moshannon Valley High School band. West Branch High School received the best appearing color guard award and Philipsburg-Osceola High School band, the best appearing rifles award.
For the second consecutive year, Clearfield Area High School Marching Bisons received the Curwensville Merchants Association’s trophy given to the band with the highest point total, regardless of class.