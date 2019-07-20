CURWENSVILLE — Ten nimble-fingered competitors were vying for top honors, cash prizes and bragging rights in Thursday’s annual fiddle contest at Curwensville Days.
Although temperatures were very warm, it did not deter visitors from turning out to watch the musical competition with hundreds of them lining the cement pad in front of the bandshell stage or seeking a shady spot under Irvin Park’s tall trees.
Contest numbers, built on a change in marketing first done last year, again saw a mass mailing sent out to more than 130 area schools and music instructors and an open invitation on the festival’s Facebook page.
Each contestant performed three selections, a hoedown, a waltz and a tune of choice.
The audience seemed to enjoy each of the contestant’s selections with many of them clapping along and tapping their toes to the beat.
The four competition categories are Small Fry, open to children age 10 and younger; junior, age 11-18; adult, age 19 to 59; and senior, age 60 and older. The Small Fry had one competitor; junior, four contestants; adult, two entrants; and senior, three contenders.
Cash prizes are awarded in each division including $150 for first, $100 for second; $75 for third and $50, fourth.
The judges, Cindy Penvose, Mark Wurster and Shawna Wurster, were seated facing away from the contestants. Each of the competitors was announced using a number they received prior to the start of the contest so that the judges did not know who was playing.
The panel scores competitors using criteria including rhythm, tone, ability and difficulty of songs chosen. A contestant receives no points for his or her performance style, appearance, facial expressions or instrument type because the judges are not able to see them while they are performing.
The winners of Thursday’s contest are: Small Fry, first place, Eliza Mood; junior, first, Selvie Pearson; second, Ann Weikert; third, Jim McCullough and fourth Kolsha Frazier; adult, first, Scott Pearson and second, Ryan Sutter; senior, first, Ed Gelnett, second, Dave Knepp, and third, Rich Meehan.
The Master of Ceremonies for the contest was Bill Williams Jr.