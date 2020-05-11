GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks was recently the target of vandals — and to help combat future instances, the Bilger’s Rocks Association is requesting assistance from the public to help it ‘take back the park.’
A work day is planned for Saturday, May 16 at noon. Volunteers are needed to help repair and restore some of the recent acts of vandalism at the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Those interested in assisting or who want additional information should contact President Dennis Biancuzzo at 553-5744 or Secretary Barbara McCracken at 236-3597 — or just show up. Gloves and working materials will be provided.
The park is a privately owned by the association, but is open for public enjoyment. Biancuzzo said unfortunately, the park has become the victim of nuisance crimes such as excessive littering, theft and vandalism.
Biancuzzo reported, “Bilger’s Rocks park was built in order to bring recreation and joy to all who patronize it. Why certain individuals choose to vandalize this wonderful place, we may never fully know. Whether it’s to blow off steam or mindless boredom, the fact remains the park is easily accessible to the public, and as such, will continue to be a likely target for would-be vandals. What these vandals obviously do not take into consideration, however, is the toll the consequences of their actions have on the community that enjoys visiting Bilger’s Rocks.”
Biancuzzo said volunteers have put in many hours of work to upgrade the park and its facilities.
“Park volunteers invest many hours in planning and caring for Bilger’s Rocks Park. We need to take back the park, because if the destruction remains, it empowers people to further acts. The community who is intended to enjoy the park then becomes fearful to visit the park.”
Biancuzzo said by taking back the park, it would show those criminalizing the park that it is not theirs. He said the association plans to enact the program by educating the community, creating community activities at the park, repairing the damage created by vandals and installing deterrent cameras.
The association has created a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $3,000 to purchase the cameras. Donations may also be mailed to Bilgers Rocks Association, 1921 Bilgers Rocks Rd., Grampian, PA 16838.
Since knowledge of the vandalism became public, county residents have called to offer trail cams for surveillance and monetary donations, Biancuzzo said.
CK Print Shop is selling T-shirts as a fundraiser to help replace damaged property and buy more trail cameras for added protections.