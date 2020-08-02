Sarah Swope of Luthersburg was crowned the 32nd annual Clearfield County Fair Queen in a ceremony Sunday held on the David H. Litz Grove Stage at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The 17-year-old daughter of Randy and Sue Swope will be a senior during the 2020-21 school year at DuBois Area High School where she serves as vice president of the school’s National Honor Society, is a member of the school’s Book Club, Quiz Bowl and Poetry Out Loud competition and serves as a youth mentor at Wasson Elementary School.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Swope said after being selected as the fair’s royal ambassador. “I am really excited about being chosen fair queen. This is a great culmination to the many years I have spent at the fair as a member of 4-H.” She told The Progress she is ready to begin her reign.
“I am looking forward to it all; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, I don’t know specifically what all of it will be,” Swope said.
Swope was crowned and and received her sash and flowers from the 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen Rebecca Liddle.
Her court includes first runner-up Breanna McCahan, 18, of Olanta, the daughter of William and Brenda McCahan; and second runner-up Chloe Neal, 16, of DuBois, the daughter of Tricia Neal.
Remaining contestants include Allyson Andrulonis, 19, of DuBois; and Madison Niebauer, 18, of Irvona.
As part of the scoring system, each of the fair queen contestants wrote an essay using the topic, “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The composition was judged prior to the competition.
During the pageant, each contestant presented a 3 to 5 minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants then changed into evening gowns and returned to the stage to provide some background information about themselves and some of their interests. They also answered an impromptu question: “Many of the fairs across the state were forced to cancel this year as a safety precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are crowned the 2020 fair queen, without a traditional fair week, how will you educate others about the Clearfield County Fair and the agriculture industry?”
Each of the contestants said they would use a social media platform to get the word out to others about how great the Clearfield County Fair is and what it can offer visitors.
Fair Queen Committee member and contest Coordinator Rachel Davidson said scores for each of the contest components are tallied for a total possible 100 points using a format similar to the state Fair Queen contest.
As the 2020 fair queen, Swope plans to compete in January for the title of Pennsylvania State Fair Queen, if a pageant is held. Davidson said Sunday, because of the pandemic, it has yet to be determined if there will be a contest. Throughout the year Swope plans to represent the fair at numerous events throughout Clearfield County and the state.
Because no banquet was held this year to introduce the contestants and allow Liddle an opportunity to give a farewell address, she provided some brief remarks Sunday.
She praised the contestants, calling them, “Some of the strongest women I know” and “pillars of the community” for their willingness to compete during a year when so much is fluid and uncertain.
“Even when there is no fair, these girls saw a need in the community to come together to promote both the fair and agriculture.”
Liddle thanked the Clearfield County Fair Board and the fair queen committee for all of their help to her. She said of her reign, “This year has not gone exactly as I’d planned but it turned out to be more than I had ever dreamed.”
Also attending and speaking was the 2020 state Fair Queen Grace VanSciver. She thanked the queens in attendance from the Centre Grange Fair, the Indiana County Fair, the Franklin County Fair and the Schuykill County Fair. “We are stronger when we come together to support agriculture and the fair industry.”
2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen Jayna Vicary served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event.