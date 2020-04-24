GRAMPIAN — Girl Scout Daisy Troop No. 37027 of Grampian was able to make a sweet gesture to some local organizations and businesses who are working each day to ensure residents receive essential services.
Troop Leader Heather Bell said she and fellow Leader Casey Holland found themselves with 24 cases of cookies the troop had hoped to sell locally, prior to the state shutdown on March 13. Cookie sales help troops to raise funds. That amount of cases equated to 288 boxes of cookies.
“Our troop was very well stocked for upcoming cookie booth sales, when we were given the unfortunate news that our troop could no longer hold these booth sales. The Girl Scouts gave us several options to continue cookie sales or we could donate cookies to local hometown heroes, and they would not hold the troop responsible for the cost of the cookies,” Bell explained.
Bell said she and Holland went to work to determine who should receive cookies.
“We put our heads together to come up with some of our local businesses and organizations that have been going above and beyond to ensure the community is safe, healthy, and has everything that’s needed,” she explained.
Bell said they chose Curwensville Area School District, Goodman’s Foodliner, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., Mint Condition, Grampian Hardware, Grampian Post Office, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Penn Highlands DuBois.
“We selected Curwensville schools because the administration and staff were faced with something they’ve never dealt with before. They have been doing amazing things to ensure the students and their families have the essentials they need to make this difficult time more manageable. They have been nothing short of amazing through all of this,” Bell said.
Goodman’s Foodliner’s staff has been working hard to ensure the shelves are stocked and they continue to offer services such as taking groceries to the car. “While this is the case all the time, the store’s owners and staff have added the assurance needed during this pandemic, to know that no matter what, they are there for us,” she noted.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. were chosen because of their willingness to serve the community and its residents, Bell said. “No matter the time, day or night, they are the first responders who come to the rescue when an emergency arises. Their selflessness is truly inspiring.”
“Mint Condition also received a donation, not only because Dr. Jilynn Hess has been so kind as to allow the troop to hold its meetings there, but also because she has become such a staple to the Grampian community and her work to keep her patients happy and healthy,” Bell said.
Grampian Post Office received cookies because its staff ensures the mail continues to be delivered six days each week as did Grampian Hardware, which has remained open for residents who need to access supplies for home repairs.
“Lastly, both Punxsutawney and DuBois hospitals, for being right on the front lines of this awful virus. Every single employee, from doctors, cafeteria staff and maintenance, puts their own health at risk to be there for those in need,” she said.
Bell said although the entire troop was unable to be present to make the donations because of concerns for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings, she and Holland and their daughters who are Daisies delivered cookies.
Bell said she believes troop members were able to gain valuable life lessons from the experience.
“We hope the scouts learn how important community and community service is, and how vital it is to show appreciation to those who we consider our hometown heroes. Without the unity we would not have our community.”