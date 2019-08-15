LUTHERSBURG — Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association will host its 25th annual antique tractor show Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18. The show grounds are located at 8344 Coal Hill Road off U.S. Route 219 near Luthersburg.
SAMA Vice President Steve Heuser said, “We are celebrating the event’s 25th year. Unfortunately this is the association’s last show. We are running out of people who are able to help out. The association was established in 1994 with the mission of preserving the past for the future. We have had a lot of fun trying to show kids and adults how life on the farm used to be.”
Daily activities include tractor and equipment displays, engines on display, antique and garden tractor pulls, garden tractor games, kid’s games, kid’s pedal tractor pulls, kid’s barrel train rides, a portable sawmill working display, Civil War display, entertainment and a flea market. Primitive camping is also available. For general information contact Heuser at 236-0173.
Admission to the show and parking are There is also no charge to participate in the flea market. For more information about the flea market or to reserve space contact Denny at 541-7696.
A schedule of daily activities includes: Saturday, Aug. 17, noon, Clair Kriner, seminar on local barns; 1 p.m., vehicle rescue demonstration by members of Brady Township and Grampian-Penn-Bloom fire companies, K9 search and recovery demonstration by Team Liberty and garden tractor pull; 2 p.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull and performance by gospel and country Singer Shirley Heichel; 4 p.m., antique tractor pull and performance by The Moore Brothers; 6:30 p.m., performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band; and dusk, fireworks display by R&R Fireworks of Houtzdale.
Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m., church service; 11 a.m., garden tractor pull; noon, K9 search and rescue display by Team Liberty; 12:30 p.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull; 1:30 p.m., gospel and country music by Artist Heather Olson; and 2 p.m., performance by disc jockey and Singer Joe Biancuzzo.
All activities are subject to change. For additional information visit SAMA’s Facebook page.