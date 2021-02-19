CLEARFIELD –For decades Susan Williams of Clearfield has volunteered her time in numerous organizations for the benefit of the community.
“I’m just giving back to the community that has done so much for me,” Williams said. “I can’t make the world better but I can make my piece of the world better.”
Williams is the president of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, a longtime member of the Clearfield Historical Society Board of Directors, and a member of the Curwensville Lake Authority.
Williams also said faith is important to her and volunteers at her church, the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, where she is the chairman of the board, a member of the United Methodist Women and runs the video camera to stream their services on Facebook Live.
“My church does come first,” Williams said.
Williams worked for 15 years in the home medical equipment industry and used to travel a lot for her job. But when she got married and had children, she didn’t want to travel as much so she gave up her career to become a stay-at-home mother.
“When I had my daughter I didn’t want to be away three or four days a week,” Williams said.
But she said she also wanted to give back to the community. Her daughters participated in equestrian events so she volunteered her time at horse shows and similar events.
Williams said she was born and raised in Clearfield and lives on a farm that has been in her family since 1834. She also has a passion for local history.
She said she was spending a lot of time at the Clearfield Historical Society doing research and one day about 10 years ago Warren Fox of the historical society asked her to be on the board. She agreed and has been heavily involved ever since.
Williams loves events the historical society puts on, even though they have all been canceled for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also runs the historical society’s Facebook page and she said it is really fun to see all the comments and questions people have from around the world.
And she said Clearfield County has a rich history, including several connections to the Underground Railroad, which helped runaway slaves escape from the South.
“Clearfield County is just amazing,” Williams said. “There is so much history out there.”
Williams said if someone is considering volunteering, it is important to pick something they are passionate about.
“You don’t have to be perfect or have all the time in the world,” Williams said. “Anything that you can offer organizations are usually very happy to have.”
“Even if you don’t think you are an expert on something there is always something that you have that you can offer,” Williams said.
Williams continues to raise horses with her husband Dr. Richard Williams and their daughters, Emily and Beth.
They continue to participate in equestrian events but they have been on pause for a year due to the pandemic.