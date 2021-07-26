DuBOIS — A citizen petition signing drive held last week in an effort to put the consolidation question between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township on the Nov. 2 general election ballot was a success.
“I am pleased how the voting citizens of both Sandy and DuBois responded to this consolidation ballot initiative,” said township Supervisor Sam Mollica, who along with township resident Barry Abbott, spearheaded the movement to get enough signatures from registered voters in each municipality to let the voters decide in the upcoming election.
“With only a few volunteers and less than four days we were able to garner almost 500 signatures for Sandy Township and close to 300 for the City of DuBois,” said Mollica. “This is well over the threshold needed for the consolidation question to be placed on the ballot.”
In order to appear on the November ballot, supporters must secure and submit 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city to the county Election Office by Aug. 3.
The petitions will have an affidavit of circulator attached and signed by the circulator in charge of each municipality and notarized, said Mollica.
Mollica said he plans to hand deliver the petition with the initiative cover page to the Clearfield County Election Office early this week.
According to Chapter 7 of the state law concerning consolidation and merger, “When election officials find that a petition is in proper order, they shall send copies of the initiative petition without the signatures thereon to the governing bodies of each of the municipalities and school districts affected by the proposed consolidation or merger.”
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
In early June, the supervisors reversed course and decided to stop any further support from the township. Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voted against continuing while Mollica voted to move forward.
A poll of a sample of registered voters that showed 49 percent of township residents in favor of consolidation did not, in the opinion of the four supervisors who voted against continuing, constitute sufficient support.
Sentiments that the supervisors “took the vote away” from the voters led to a new movement to let the voters decide. Abbott, who was elected in the May primary to soon serve on the board of supervisors, said he feels the supervisors infringed on his right to vote.
With the Pennsylvania Economy League’s help, the language for the petitions were drafted. They include the form of government for a new municipality if the referendum is approved, the number of elected officials and other issues.
According to the petition, if approved by the election office, the question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
During a late June DuBois City Council meeting, Mayor Ed Walsh and council members were unanimous in congratulating the group for taking the next step.
Since 1989, the question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters. In order for consolidation to take place, voters in each municipality must vote separately and affirmatively to move forward.