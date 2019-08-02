Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of Aug. 5.
Clearfield Area School District
MONDAY — Cheeseburger, French fries
TUESDAY — Chicken and gravy over a biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy
WEDNESDAY — Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked beans
THURSDAY — Zesty chicken wrap, potato smiles
FRIDAY — Ham and cheese croissant, mixed vegetables
Also available daily for lunch are cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk
Curwensville Area School District
MONDAY — Cheese and bacon pierogies, side salad, broccoli
TUESDAY — Grilled cheese sandwich, side salad, tomato soup
WEDNESDAY — Chicken patty on roll, side salad, corn
THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, side salad, baked beans
FRIDAY — General Tso’s chicken with rice, side salad, broccoli