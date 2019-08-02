Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of Aug. 5.

Clearfield Area School District

MONDAY — Cheeseburger, French fries

TUESDAY — Chicken and gravy over a biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy

WEDNESDAY — Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked beans

THURSDAY — Zesty chicken wrap, potato smiles

FRIDAY — Ham and cheese croissant, mixed vegetables

Also available daily for lunch are cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk

Curwensville Area School District

MONDAY — Cheese and bacon pierogies, side salad, broccoli

TUESDAY — Grilled cheese sandwich, side salad, tomato soup

WEDNESDAY — Chicken patty on roll, side salad, corn

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, side salad, baked beans

FRIDAY — General Tso’s chicken with rice, side salad, broccoli

